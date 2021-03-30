In the last trading session, 1,544,185 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $6.11 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.88 Million. LTRPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.68% off its 52-week high of $7.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 78.23% up since then. When we look at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTRPA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Although LTRPA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.98- on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 12.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTRPA’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. shares while 77.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.51%. There are 193 institutions holding the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.23% of the shares, roughly 5.22 Million LTRPA shares worth $22.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 5.1 Million shares worth $22.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1859898 shares estimated at $8.07 Million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million shares worth around $9.82 Million.