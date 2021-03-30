In the last trading session, 1,630,862 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.95 changed hands at $1.21 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.3 Billion. SCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.41% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the last value was 90.64% up since then. When we look at Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 481.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SCR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCR’s forecast low is $22.5 with $61.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +136.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Score Media and Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. With 320700 shares estimated at $3.83 Million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 184.17 Thousand shares worth around $2.2 Million.