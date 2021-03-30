In the last trading session, 1,127,562 Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.14 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.05 Million. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1009.81% off its 52-week high of $23.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 20.09% up since then. When we look at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.4 Million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Although METX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.66- on Friday, Mar 26 added 19.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 616.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 114.21 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -221.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.56% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares while 7.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.85%. There are 14 institutions holding the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock share, with Amundi Pioneer Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 520Thousand METX shares worth $1.04 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 118.33 Thousand shares worth $236.66 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57072 shares estimated at $135.83 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 19.67 Thousand shares worth around $39.93 Thousand.