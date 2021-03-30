In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $15.35 changed hands at -$1.5 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44 Billion. LC’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.75% off its 52-week high of $22.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 71.86% up since then. When we look at LendingClub Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 Million.

Analysts gave the LendingClub Corporation (LC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LendingClub Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Although LC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.43 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 28.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LC’s forecast low is $9 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.37% for it to hit the projected low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LendingClub Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +238.85% over the past 6 months, a -15.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LendingClub Corporation will drop -86.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.33%. The 2021 estimates are for LendingClub Corporation earnings to decrease by -583.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.6% per year.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of LendingClub Corporation shares while 80.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.88%. There are 180 institutions holding the LendingClub Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 7.46 Million LC shares worth $78.73 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.61% or 6.18 Million shares worth $65.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4424074 shares estimated at $47.65 Million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 2.53 Million shares worth around $26.73 Million.