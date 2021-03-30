In the last trading session, 1,355,507 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.2 changed hands at -$1.55 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.73 Billion. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.48% off its 52-week high of $74.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.01, which suggests the last value was 56.61% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KC as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Although KC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.69 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 14.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.21% over the past 6 months, a -44.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will rise +75.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $290.12 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $365.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $198.97 Million and $229.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -5.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 20.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.96%. There are 171 institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 7.35 Million KC shares worth $319.94 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.78% or 6.07 Million shares worth $264.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 5554565 shares estimated at $241.9 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $79.03 Million.