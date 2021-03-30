In the latest trading session, 1,742,040 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.88 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $424.5 Million. KNDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.77% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the recent value is59.86% up since then. When we look at Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KNDI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Instantly KNDI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.55- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -59.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNDI’s forecast low is $2.38 with $2.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.52% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -59.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.71% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 18.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22%. There are 92 institutions holding the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.5% of the shares, roughly 6.04 Million KNDI shares worth $41.66 Million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 1.09 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 7708991 shares estimated at $54.58 Million under it, the former controlled 12.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 475.61 Thousand shares worth around $3.37 Million.