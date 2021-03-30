In the latest trading session, 3,372,913 Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.9 changing hands around $1.15 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $478.12 Million. JFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -237.08% off its 52-week high of $30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the recent value is78.88% up since then. When we look at Jiayin Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JFIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.47 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 27.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.96%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 1.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.09 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.08 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jiayin Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $45.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.38 Million and $44.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jiayin Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.73%. There are 7 institutions holding the Jiayin Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 96.5 Thousand JFIN shares worth $294.33 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $147.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.