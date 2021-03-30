In the latest trading session, 2,957,237 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.51 changing hands around -$0.35 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.79 Billion. PSTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.98% off its 52-week high of $29.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.53, which suggests the recent value is48.66% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Although PSTG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.32 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 9.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $21 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.65% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.76% over the past 6 months, a 21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage, Inc. will drop -200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.88 Million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $457.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $349.4 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Pure Storage, Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.38% per year.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.86% of Pure Storage, Inc. shares while 87.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.58%. There are 363 institutions holding the Pure Storage, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 41.16 Million PSTG shares worth $930.66 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 22.23 Million shares worth $502.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.