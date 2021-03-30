In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.33 changed hands at -$0.66 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. OUST’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.85% off its 52-week high of $17.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.8, which suggests the last value was 6.36% up since then. When we look at Ouster, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Ouster, Inc. (OUST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OUST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 200.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OUST’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +200.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 200.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ouster, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.