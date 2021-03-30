Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FTFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.3 with $14.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +141.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 141.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 94.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.9% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.74%. There are 5 institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 971.53 Thousand FTFT shares worth $1.83 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.6% or 918.03 Thousand shares worth $1.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.