In the last trading session, 27,343,833 Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $397.66 Million. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -150% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.112, which suggests the last value was 85.64% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.41 Million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Although CTRM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.929 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 15.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 13.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.03%. There are 7 institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million CTRM shares worth $913.94 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 4.09 Million shares worth $756.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.