In the latest trading session, 1,071,454 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.46 changing hands around $0.06 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.76 Billion. BOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.83% off its 52-week high of $26.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.95, which suggests the recent value is44.8% up since then. When we look at Box, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Box, Inc. (BOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BOX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Box, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Instantly BOX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.09 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BOX’s forecast low is $19 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Box, Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Box, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +34.41% over the past 6 months, a 12.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Box, Inc. will rise +70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Box, Inc. earnings to increase by 71.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.89% of Box, Inc. shares while 82.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.37%. There are 375 institutions holding the Box, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 17.33 Million BOX shares worth $312.75 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 13Million shares worth $234.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4469068 shares estimated at $80.67 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 4.14 Million shares worth around $74.72 Million.