In the last trading session, 15,021,241 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.56. With the company’s per share price at $38.13 changed hands at $2.04 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.77 Billion. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.58% off its 52-week high of $49.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 99% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MARA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $41.37 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 7.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MARA’s forecast low is $50 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 75.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 1.27 Million shares worth $13.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1228545 shares estimated at $25.48 Million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 734.63 Thousand shares worth around $7.67 Million.