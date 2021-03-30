In the last trading session, 12,001,325 Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at $0.58 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.55 Million. LGHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.93% off its 52-week high of $11.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 65.07% up since then. When we look at Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 Million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.18- on Monday, Mar 29 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 0.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 686.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 148.25 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 396.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.83% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares while 6.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.82%. There are 8 institutions holding the Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 80Thousand LGHL shares worth $154.4 Thousand.

CNH Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 40Thousand shares worth $77.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.