In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.25 Million. FEDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.07% off its 52-week high of $2.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.626, which suggests the last value was 56.83% up since then. When we look at Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FEDU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Although FEDU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.64 on Friday, Mar 26 added 45.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 34.39 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares while 6.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.4%. There are 8 institutions holding the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.9% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million FEDU shares worth $1.95 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 167.56 Thousand shares worth $180.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.