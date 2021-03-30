In the latest trading session, 6,957,280 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.24 changing hands around -$0.15 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.81 Billion. BFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.41% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the recent value is37.01% up since then. When we look at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.1 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 2 institutions holding the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 5Million BFT shares worth $75.5 Million.
Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 4.65 Million shares worth $70.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd. With 2632900 shares estimated at $40.6 Million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 893.1 Thousand shares worth around $13.77 Million.