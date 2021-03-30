In the latest trading session, 6,957,280 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.24 changing hands around -$0.15 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.81 Billion. BFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.41% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the recent value is37.01% up since then. When we look at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.1 Million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 2 institutions holding the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 5Million BFT shares worth $75.5 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 4.65 Million shares worth $70.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd. With 2632900 shares estimated at $40.6 Million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 893.1 Thousand shares worth around $13.77 Million.