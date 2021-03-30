In the latest trading session, 965,138 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.69 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $328.9 Million. JFU’s current price is a discount, trading about -471.01% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the recent value is57.4% up since then. When we look at 9F Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 Million.

Analysts gave the 9F Inc. (JFU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 9F Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Instantly JFU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.139 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 21.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 438.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JFU’s forecast low is $9.1 with $9.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +438.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 438.46% for it to hit the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 9F Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.22% per year.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of 9F Inc. shares while 6.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.78%. There are 17 institutions holding the 9F Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 957.75 Thousand JFU shares worth $996.05 Thousand.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 366.18 Thousand shares worth $380.83 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.