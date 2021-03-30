In the latest trading session, 11,356,382 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.09 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.14 Billion. GGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.47% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.7, which suggests the recent value is66.6% up since then. When we look at Gerdau S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GGB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gerdau S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.11- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GGB’s forecast low is $3.5 with $6.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.68% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -31.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gerdau S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.84% over the past 6 months, a 72.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gerdau S.A. will rise +220%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.27 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gerdau S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $2.62 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 Billion and $9.23 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -71.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Gerdau S.A. earnings to increase by 96.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.33% per year.

GGB Dividends

The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.36% per year.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Gerdau S.A. shares while 23.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.71%. There are 205 institutions holding the Gerdau S.A. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 129.21 Million GGB shares worth $603.41 Million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 20.25 Million shares worth $94.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. With 68807000 shares estimated at $321.33 Million under it, the former controlled 6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 46.53 Million shares worth around $217.3 Million.