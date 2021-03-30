In the latest trading session, 2,031,174 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.05 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.77 Billion. GNMK’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.83% off its 52-week high of $24.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the recent value is83.95% up since then. When we look at GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 Million.

Analysts gave the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GNMK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) trade information

Instantly GNMK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.25 on Friday, Mar 26 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNMK’s forecast low is $24.05 with $24.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.02 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $42.31 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.74 Million and $40.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2021 estimates are for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.61% of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 106.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.19%. There are 213 institutions holding the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 10.76 Million GNMK shares worth $157.08 Million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 6.67 Million shares worth $97.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 3042775 shares estimated at $42.02 Million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $30.81 Million.