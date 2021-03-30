Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Although EH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $43.04 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 23.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 7.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 1.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.13%. There are 13 institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Aviva PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 108.21 Thousand EH shares worth $2.28 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 83.06 Thousand shares worth $1.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.