In the last trading session, 12,351,542 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $14.3 changed hands at $1.05 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.81 Million. DLPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.27% off its 52-week high of $32.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 86.36% up since then. When we look at Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DLPN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Instantly DLPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $32.50 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 2.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 347.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 73.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLPN’s forecast low is $28 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +95.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 95.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.31 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $6.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.45 Million and $6.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. earnings to increase by 57.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.71% of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares while 6.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.31%. There are 10 institutions holding the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1% of the shares, roughly 327.98 Thousand DLPN shares worth $1.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 112.81 Thousand shares worth $383.54 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 92846 shares estimated at $315.68 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 26.77 Thousand shares worth around $103.87 Thousand.