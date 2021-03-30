In the latest trading session, 1,099,062 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.51 changing hands around $0.09 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.45 Billion. U’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.1% off its 52-week high of $174.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.11, which suggests the recent value is31.11% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended U as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $97.88 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $75 with $175 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.17% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -20.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to increase by 10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26% per year.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.44% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 73.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.67%. There are 317 institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.58% of the shares, roughly 43.3 Million U shares worth $6.65 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.86% or 32.96 Million shares worth $5.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. With 4297673 shares estimated at $462.56 Million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $353.56 Million.