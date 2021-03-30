In the last trading session, 1,921,402 Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.5 changed hands at $1.08 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $506.25 Million. HOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.44% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.52, which suggests the last value was 29.48% up since then. When we look at Holicity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 Million.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Holicity Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Holicity Inc. shares while 6.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.83%. There are 3 institutions holding the Holicity Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million HOL shares worth $13.49 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 190982 shares estimated at $1.93 Million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 66.76 Thousand shares worth around $674.94 Thousand.