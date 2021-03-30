In the last trading session, 5,426,417 Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $228.93 Million. CTXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.34% off its 52-week high of $2.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 67.03% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CTXR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Although CTXR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.20 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 17.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 229.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTXR’s forecast low is $4 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +339.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 119.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20%. The 2021 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.15% of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.84%. There are 21 institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 755.12 Thousand CTXR shares worth $770.22 Thousand.

HighTower Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 169.94 Thousand shares worth $173.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 550720 shares estimated at $561.73 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 204.31 Thousand shares worth around $208.4 Thousand.