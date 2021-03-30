In the last trading session, 1,680,960 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.36 changed hands at -$1.44 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.52 Billion. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.84% off its 52-week high of $27.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.12, which suggests the last value was 14.58% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 788.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -62.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 44.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.78%. There are 75 institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.41% of the shares, roughly 12.11 Million CD shares worth $290.11 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 7.22 Million shares worth $172.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 3693029 shares estimated at $88.48 Million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 2.22 Million shares worth around $53.24 Million.