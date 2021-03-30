In the latest trading session, 3,607,573 Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.49 changing hands around $0.34 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.55 Million. BIOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.79% off its 52-week high of $13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.5, which suggests the recent value is54.46% up since then. When we look at Biocept, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 558.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BIOC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Biocept, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Instantly BIOC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.33- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 11.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 574.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 264.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIOC’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +264.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 264.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.15 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biocept, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $11.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 Million and $917Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 739.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1108.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Biocept, Inc. earnings to increase by 86.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Biocept, Inc. shares while 14.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.9%. There are 21 institutions holding the Biocept, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 667.24 Thousand BIOC shares worth $2.96 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 191.63 Thousand shares worth $850.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 432307 shares estimated at $1.92 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 218.87 Thousand shares worth around $971.77 Thousand.