In the last trading session, 4,170,780 AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $100.46 Million. AIKI’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.48% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 58.41% up since then. When we look at AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.15 Million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Although AIKI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.42 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 20.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 542.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 159391.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIKI’s forecast low is $1802.25 with $1802.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +159391.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 159391.2% for it to hit the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.8%. The 2021 estimates are for AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -282.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.62% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares while 13.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.88%. There are 21 institutions holding the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 144.44 Thousand AIKI shares worth $126.17 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 138.25 Thousand shares worth $120.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 102440 shares estimated at $89.48 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 97.74 Thousand shares worth around $164.2 Thousand.