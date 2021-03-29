In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.5 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.43 Million. CSLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.33% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 59.33% up since then. When we look at Castlight Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CSLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Castlight Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Although CSLT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.83 on Monday, Mar 22 added 18.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSLT’s forecast low is $1.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.73 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Castlight Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $33.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.05 Million and $35.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Castlight Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 69.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.87%. There are 103 institutions holding the Castlight Health, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.52% of the shares, roughly 17.81 Million CSLT shares worth $23.15 Million.

Raging Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 9.92 Million shares worth $12.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 5300000 shares estimated at $9.43 Million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 4Million shares worth around $7.12 Million.