In the latest trading session, 5,123,346 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $100.73 changing hands around $3.65 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.02 Billion. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.52% off its 52-week high of $157.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.15, which suggests the recent value is78.01% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BILI as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bilibili Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $107.5 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +131.75% over the past 6 months, a 20.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc. will drop -55%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $571.4 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $661.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $331.08 Million and $389.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Bilibili Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.25% per year.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.88% of Bilibili Inc. shares while 50.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.26%. There are 400 institutions holding the Bilibili Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 10.79 Million BILI shares worth $925.07 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 10Million shares worth $857.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 4594158 shares estimated at $523.23 Million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 2.95 Million shares worth around $253.13 Million.