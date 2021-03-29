In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.35 Million. AHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -539.46% off its 52-week high of $18.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 56.8% up since then. When we look at Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AHT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$10.7.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Although AHT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.53- on Monday, Mar 22 added 16.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 998.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 116.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHT’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +104.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +105.59% over the past 6 months, a -93.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will drop -13.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.87 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $171.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $281.88 Million and $67.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 153%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.36% of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 10.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.52%. There are 68 institutions holding the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. stock share, with ThornTree Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.3% of the shares, roughly 2.38 Million AHT shares worth $6.16 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 2.33 Million shares worth $6.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1280870 shares estimated at $3.32 Million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 910.37 Thousand shares worth around $2.36 Million.