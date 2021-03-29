In the last trading session, 1,027,410 AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $10.78 changed hands at $0.98 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.95 Million. AMPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.67% off its 52-week high of $19.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $6, which suggests the last value was 44.34% up since then. When we look at AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 483.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.08 Million.

Analysts gave the AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMPG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

Instantly AMPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.00 on Friday, Mar 26 added 2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 325.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for AmpliTech Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -98.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.