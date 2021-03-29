In the last trading session, 1,254,863 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.75 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $330.5 Million. VIH’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.94% off its 52-week high of $22.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the last value was 23.92% up since then. When we look at VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 688.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Analysts gave the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares while 5.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.83%. There are 1 institutions holding the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million VIH shares worth $12.18 Million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 1Million shares worth $10.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd. With 121326 shares estimated at $1.81 Million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 95.8 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million.