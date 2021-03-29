In the last trading session, 1,592,683 Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $3.53 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $435.49 Million. TOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.58% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.725, which suggests the last value was 79.46% up since then. When we look at Tuniu Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.95- on Monday, Mar 22 added 28.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuniu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $5.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $64.13 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuniu Corporation earnings to decrease by -86.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.01% per year.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of Tuniu Corporation shares while 10.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.91%. There are 14 institutions holding the Tuniu Corporation stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.19% of the shares, roughly 6.11 Million TOUR shares worth $10.75 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 3.09 Million shares worth $5.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Amplify International Online Retail ETF. With 148809 shares estimated at $154.76 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 83.33 Thousand shares worth around $154.17 Thousand.