In the latest trading session, 2,268,671 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $168.66 changing hands around -$8.23 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.69 Billion. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.62% off its 52-week high of $308. The share price had its 52-week low at $135.52, which suggests the recent value is19.65% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Although TDOC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $197.6 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 14.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $259.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $210 with $330 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +95.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 24.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.27% over the past 6 months, a 61.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health, Inc. will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $452.11 Million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $486.37 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $178.24 Million and $220.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 153.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13%. The 2021 estimates are for Teladoc Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -289.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.92% per year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.21% of Teladoc Health, Inc. shares while 61.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.41%. There are 1011 institutions holding the Teladoc Health, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.51% of the shares, roughly 11.47 Million TDOC shares worth $2.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.1% or 9.31 Million shares worth $1.86 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 5540299 shares estimated at $1.22 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 3.69 Million shares worth around $816.88 Million.