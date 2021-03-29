In the latest trading session, 1,695,183 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.36 changing hands around -$4.8 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.11 Billion. STNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.83% off its 52-week high of $95.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.72, which suggests the recent value is69.11% up since then. When we look at StoneCo Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Analysts gave the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended STNE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Although STNE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $67.60 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 12.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the StoneCo Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.58% over the past 6 months, a 68.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for StoneCo Ltd. will rise +63.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 110% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $179.81 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that StoneCo Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $207.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135.28 Million and $113.82 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for StoneCo Ltd. earnings to increase by 67.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.11% per year.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.28% of StoneCo Ltd. shares while 81.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.46%. There are 381 institutions holding the StoneCo Ltd. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.56% of the shares, roughly 31.38 Million STNE shares worth $2.63 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.34% or 29.19 Million shares worth $2.45 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 13265156 shares estimated at $1.11 Billion under it, the former controlled 7.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 5.15% of the shares, roughly 9.2 Million shares worth around $772.36 Million.