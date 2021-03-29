In the latest trading session, 1,236,406 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.42 changing hands around $0.08 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.11 Billion. SPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.76% off its 52-week high of $53.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.66, which suggests the recent value is67.66% up since then. When we look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SPR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $50.12 on Monday, Mar 29 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPR’s forecast low is $40 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -17.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +162.86% over the past 6 months, a -53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will drop -8.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $905.12 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $942.11 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 Billion and $863.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -265.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The 0.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 78.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.33%. There are 366 institutions holding the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 8.99 Million SPR shares worth $351.25 Million.

Scopia Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 5.73 Million shares worth $223.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2963557 shares estimated at $115.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million shares worth around $97.85 Million.