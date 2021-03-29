In the last trading session, 1,163,482 Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.15 Million. IPDN’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.81% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 68.72% up since then. When we look at Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 848.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Although IPDN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.55- on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 31.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 255.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 73.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, meaning bulls need an upside of 1381.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IPDN’s forecast low is $36 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1381.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1381.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. earnings to increase by 85.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.23% of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. shares while 0.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.22%. There are 5 institutions holding the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 48.18 Thousand IPDN shares worth $124.78 Thousand.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 13.91 Thousand shares worth $36.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 48176 shares estimated at $124.78 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 5.69 Thousand shares worth around $12.68 Thousand.