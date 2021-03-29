In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.25 Million. FENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.17% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 41.36% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Although FENG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.83 on Thursday, Mar 25 added 32.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 182.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 70.91 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Phoenix New Media Limited earnings to decrease by -37.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.29% per year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.58% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares while 23.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.57%. There are 36 institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million FENG shares worth $2.09 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.8% or 927.5 Thousand shares worth $1.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 322657 shares estimated at $387.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 174.95 Thousand shares worth around $311.41 Thousand.