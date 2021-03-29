In the latest trading session, 2,022,338 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.89 changing hands around -$0.54 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.77 Billion. PSTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.74% off its 52-week high of $34.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.5, which suggests the recent value is10% up since then. When we look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSTH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Although PSTH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $26.23 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 8.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. shares while 69.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.52%. There are 181 institutions holding the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11% of the shares, roughly 22Million PSTH shares worth $609.84 Million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 12.71 Million shares worth $352.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 9249470 shares estimated at $256.4 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 6.86 Million shares worth around $190.3 Million.