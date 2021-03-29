In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.13 changed hands at -$1.81 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.32 Billion. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.41% off its 52-week high of $66.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 93.86% up since then. When we look at NIO Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 106.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.42 Million.

Analysts gave the NIO Limited (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NIO as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Although NIO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.56 on Monday, Mar 22 added 18.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +102.41% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Limited will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $943.06 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.17 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 381.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for NIO Limited earnings to increase by 51.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of NIO Limited shares while 36.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.54%. There are 564 institutions holding the NIO Limited stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 107.91 Million NIO shares worth $5.26 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 61.5 Million shares worth $3Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 31223162 shares estimated at $1.58 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 14.51 Million shares worth around $443.78 Million.