In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35 changed hands at -$1.21 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.98 Billion. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.91% off its 52-week high of $51.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 72.06% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 Million.

Analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Although MP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.00 on Monday, Mar 22 added 27.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MP’s forecast low is $37 with $57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.71% for it to hit the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.01% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 57.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.17%. There are 106 institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 66.15% of the shares, roughly 22.82 Million MP shares worth $734.21 Million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.88% or 9.97 Million shares worth $320.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.