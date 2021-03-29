In the last trading session, 4,001,913 MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $2.08 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $237.37 Million. MICT’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.25% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.565, which suggests the last value was 72.84% up since then. When we look at MICT, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.48 Million.

Analysts gave the MICT, Inc. (MICT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MICT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MICT, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 188.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MICT’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +188.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 188.46% for it to hit the projected low.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.5%. The 2021 estimates are for MICT, Inc. earnings to increase by 51.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.05% of MICT, Inc. shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 20 institutions holding the MICT, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 2.81 Million MICT shares worth $5.85 Million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 1.53 Million shares worth $3.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1723800 shares estimated at $3.59 Million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 992.49 Thousand shares worth around $2.06 Million.