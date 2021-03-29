In the latest trading session, 1,404,018 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.1 changing hands around -$0.56 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.08 Billion. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.65% off its 52-week high of $120. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.78, which suggests the recent value is59.31% up since then. When we look at Chewy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Although CHWY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $87.72 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 11.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $75 with $133 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.12% over the past 6 months, a -20.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy, Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.96 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $2.08 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.35 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Chewy, Inc. earnings to increase by 5.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.46% of Chewy, Inc. shares while 90.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.31%. There are 449 institutions holding the Chewy, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.4% of the shares, roughly 12.77 Million CHWY shares worth $1.15 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 6.64 Million shares worth $596.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 3751330 shares estimated at $291.03 Million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $179.78 Million.