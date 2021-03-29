In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.9. With the company’s per share price at $3.24 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32 Billion. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.89% off its 52-week high of $3.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 76.85% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended KOS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $2.39 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +211.54% over the past 6 months, a -95.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 69.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will rise +56.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $299.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.78 Million and $127.31 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 135.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41%. The 2021 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by -630.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.8% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 10 – May 14, 2021. The 16.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 16.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 86.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.45%. There are 209 institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 60.82 Million KOS shares worth $142.92 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.68% or 47.64 Million shares worth $111.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and GMO Resources Fund. With 15222778 shares estimated at $33.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 3.34% of the shares, roughly 13.64 Million shares worth around $24.01 Million.