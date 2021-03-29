In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $56.35 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.72 Billion. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.91% off its 52-week high of $79.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.79, which suggests the last value was 43.58% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 Million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Although BEKE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $65.18 on Monday, Mar 22 added 13.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.54% per year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.9% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 14.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.52%. There are 234 institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 17.63 Million BEKE shares worth $1.09 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 10.96 Million shares worth $674.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. With 5886396 shares estimated at $375.73 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 4.46 Million shares worth around $274.32 Million.