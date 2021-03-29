In the latest trading session, 1,299,300 KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.67 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.75 Million. KBSF’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.84% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the recent value is71.73% up since then. When we look at KBS Fashion Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 325.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 266.82 Million.

Analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KBSF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Instantly KBSF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.48- on Monday, Mar 29 added 11.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15%. The 2021 estimates are for KBS Fashion Group Limited earnings to increase by 99.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.39% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares while 11.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 5 institutions holding the KBS Fashion Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 123.8 Thousand KBSF shares worth $363.97 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 1.31 Thousand shares worth $3.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.