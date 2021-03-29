In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.49 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25 Billion. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.81% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.18, which suggests the last value was 3.27% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.11 Million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Although XL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.31 on Monday, Mar 22 added 22.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 216.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +216.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 216.12% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.77% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 8.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.52%. There are 66 institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3Million XL shares worth $71.19 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 1.72 Million shares worth $40.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.