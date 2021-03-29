In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.98 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.81 Billion. UWMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.2% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 9.27% up since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.9 Million.

Analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UWMC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Although UWMC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.85- on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 9.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UWMC’s forecast low is $9.5 with $13.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.05% for it to hit the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation Class earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.65% per year.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 03, 2021. The 4.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 4.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.