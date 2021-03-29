In the latest trading session, 2,536,122 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.99 Million. PTN’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.1% off its 52-week high of $1.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the recent value is46.48% up since then. When we look at Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Although PTN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.828 on Friday, Mar 26 added 13.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 228.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTN’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +322.54% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 181.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palatin Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +66% over the past 6 months, a 40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palatin Technologies, Inc. will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1510.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Palatin Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -158%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.81% of Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares while 15.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.81%. There are 89 institutions holding the Palatin Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 9.47 Million PTN shares worth $6.4 Million.

Acadian Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 5.34 Million shares worth $3.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6080943 shares estimated at $4.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.87 Million shares worth around $1.94 Million.