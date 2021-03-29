In the latest trading session, 1,415,893 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.97 changing hands around -$0.66 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.67 Billion. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.92% off its 52-week high of $36.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.5, which suggests the recent value is27.39% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Analysts gave the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Although HUYA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.52 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 18.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.09 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $413.89 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $451.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $344.87 Million and $399.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to increase by 113.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.58% per year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of HUYA Inc. shares while 108.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.33%. There are 282 institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 26.64% of the shares, roughly 22.1 Million HUYA shares worth $440.37 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.99% or 11.6 Million shares worth $231.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 6571487 shares estimated at $173.16 Million under it, the former controlled 7.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 5.49% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $90.68 Million.